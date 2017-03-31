Inmate escapes from Ellis County jail

- Law enforcement officials are looking for an 18-year-old inmate who escaped from the Ellis County jail.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department said Austin Nickolaus Mirza was in custody for a probation violation. A deputy was leading him to a patrol car when he took off on foot.

Mirza was handcuffed, but he was still able to run to a vehicle that was waiting nearby. Both he and the unknown driver got away.

Anyone with information about Mirza should call the sheriff’s office at 972-825-4928.