Fort Worth officer, wife killed in motorcycle crash

- A Fort Worth police officer and his wife both died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Trail Drive. A family member said Michael Valdez and his wife, Mary, were on a motorcycle with their 24-year-old son following in a truck.

The off-duty officer took a turn too tight and hit a curb. He died at the scene and his wife later died at the hospital.

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Valdez was an officer who worked in a specialized unit.

He also served as an officer in the San Antonio area before moving to Fort Worth.