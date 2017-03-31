Parts of DNT in Plano will be closed this weekend News Parts of DNT in Plano will be closed this weekend Parts of the Dallas North Tollway will be closed in Plano over the weekend for constructions.

Workers will be demolishing the rest of the Tennyson Parkway bridge to make room for lane expansions.

Both the north and southbound lanes of the tollway will close around 11 p.m. Friday. There will be detours for the two-mile stretch between Spring Creek Parkway and Headquarters Drive.

While traffic is typically lighter in the area on the weekends, this weekend there is a lot going on in Plano and Frisco.

The Texas Tech game at the Star in Frisco starts at 3 p.m. Saturday with pregame festivities as early as 11 a.m. Edgefest starts at Toyota Stadium at 12:30 and there’s an Arts in the Square event all day Saturday and Sunday in Frisco.

Drivers should plan ahead and be prepared for traffic headaches.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 5 a.m. on Monday.