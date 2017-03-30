Suspect shot when Dallas police tried to serve warrant News Suspect shot when Dallas police tried to serve warrant A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Dallas Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near Overlake Drive and Clydedale Drive, just north of Bachman Lake near the airport.

Dallas police officers were trying to serve a warrant when shots were fired. An officer shot a suspect, who was then taken to Parkland Hospital.

SWAT officers were called to the scene. No officers were injured.

