Family mourns loss of young brothers electrocuted in Fort Worth News Family mourns loss of young brothers electrocuted in Fort Worth A day after two boys were electrocuted by a downed power line in Fort Worth, it's still not clear if anyone knew about the danger in advance.

11-year-old Isaiah Lopez and his 12-year-old brother, Alex, were killed Wednesday after coming into contact with the wire in a wooded area at Oakland Place Park.

It's not clear if the storms from Wednesday morning brought down the line down. The fire department says they were not aware of any live wires in the park.

FOX 4 has contacted Oncor to try and find out several things, including if anyone at all had reported the power line down and whether the energy company has ways to monitor downed lines without being notified. We are still waiting for a reply.

In the meantime, the family of the two little boys is trying to come to grips with what happened. The spot where Alex and Isaiah died was an undeveloped part of the park near their grandmother's home.

Fort Worth Police Officer Jorge Lopez is the boys’ uncle. He says Alex was walking the trails with a friend. Isaiah was skateboarding nearby.

"Somehow, Alex made contact with the downed wire, and it was live and started to be electrocuted,” he explained. “The boy ran to get Isaiah to run and get help and Isaiah said, ‘No, I’m going to go help my brother.’ And next thing you know, he’s involved in it too.”

Lopez says the brothers were rambunctious and studious. Alex was becoming interested in playing football. His younger brother, Isaiah, was a wiz at video games. They attended International Leadership Academy of Texas in North Richland Hills.

Fort Worth fire officials say the downed live wire in the wooded easement had not been reported to the city and thus, the city had not reported it to Oncor.

While the brothers' loved ones are grieving, the family also urges caution regarding power lines, especially with children.

"As a family, we're still in shock. It’s still not real to most of us,” Jorge said. “It’s not real to me yet, trying to hold things together and be strong for everybody."

City parks and rec workers say they had been out in the area to look for damage and other problems after the severe storm. But they said they normally would not have checked the wooded areas that are undeveloped just off the park property lines.