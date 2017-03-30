Dallas given $13.5 million for massive spay and neuter effort

- The city of Dallas may be on its way to fixing the loose dog crisis by fixing 138,000 dogs over the next three years.

Mayor Mike Rawlings announced several non-profit organizations teamed up to fund an aggressive spay and neuter initiative.

The foundations awarded $13.5 million to perform the surgeries over the next three years. Mobile units will go into neighborhoods and provide the surgeries on site.

The mayor said it’s now up to Dallas residents.

“You’re going to have to help us. You’re going to have to get these dogs operated on. We’ve gotten access to it. We’re going to give you the tools. Now we all come together,” he said.

Peter Brodsky, the chair of the city’s Animal Advisory Commission, funded a consultant report recommending the massive spay and neuter effort.

“When you go to an area and see if you want to open a grocery store and there are a pack of dogs there, it doesn’t seem like that attractive of an area,” he said. “Solving the problem will not solve every problem in Southern Dallas, but I think it is a prerequisite.”

The city acknowledged its loose dog problem had become a threat to public safety after a 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Southern Dallas.