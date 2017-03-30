Video: Ceiling tiles fall as storm passes over Lewisville library News Video: Ceiling tiles fall as storm passes over Lewisville library This is what Tuesday night's storm looked like as it passed over the Lewisville public library.

- This is what Tuesday night’s storm looked like as it passed over the Lewisville public library.

Surveillance video shows the ceiling tiles falling and nearly hitting a woman who was cleaning the building. She was shaken up, but was not hurt.

The damage did not prevent the library from opening at its normal time Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed the same storm produced an EF1 tornado that hit a neighborhood just west of Lewisville High School Tuesday night.