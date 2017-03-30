Cleanup underway after Lewisville tornado News Cleanup underway after Lewisville tornado People in parts of Lewisville are cleaning up after a small tornado.

The EF1 ripped through a neighborhood just west of Lewisville High School. One resident said he was sound asleep early Wednesday morning when his house started to shake.

Derick Grissett said it sounded like a freight train was about to barrel through his home.

“This is the backyard. That is something from one of my neighbor’s roofs, clothes from somebody else. I don’t know if a neighbor was donating them, recycling them that ended up here,” Grissett said.

The city of Lewisville is warning people to look out for fake repair workers. Anyone doing contract work in Lewisville must carry a city-issued permit.