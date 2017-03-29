Man wanted for Dallas kidnapping connected to FW home invasion News Man wanted for Dallas kidnapping connected to FW home invasion Authorities say the possible suspect in a double shooting in Fort Worth on Tuesday is also the suspect in another violent crime in Dallas. The other crime involved kidnapping a victim at gunpoint.

Police believe two very violent crimes in two cities are linked to one man. Dallas police say the suspect, 50-year-old James Floyd of Terrell, took a man at gunpoint in the 1500 block of East Louisiana Street on Sunday and took him to Terrell, where he let him go. The victim then called for help.

Fort Worth police have not yet named their "person of interest" but say it same person responsible for the Dallas aggravated kidnapping.

The home invasion in Tuesday afternoon left two people robbed and shot in their West Fort Worth home. The crime scene tape still blocked off Cool Springs Road on Wednesday where the elderly couple was shot, robbed and had their SUV stolen. It was later found Terrell last evening. The person of interest was arrested a short distance from there.

Investigators say Floyd used the victims’ credit cards to buy gas in Terrell.

Fort Worth police say detectives have interviewed him. The person of interest is in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. He's expected to be transferred to Dallas County to face the charges related to the outstanding warrant for his arrest.