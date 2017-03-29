Teen vandals break into Fort Worth elementary school

- Fort Worth police are looking for a group of teen vandals who broke into a Keller ISD elementary school and trashed school property.

Surveillance video shows three suspects, who police believe are middle school or high school students, break into Freedom Elementary school Monday morning around 2 a.m.

While inside the school, police say the teen suspects broke multiple windows with a hammer and stole medication from the nurse’s office. The suspects also stole about $60 from the library cash register.

‘Suspect one’ had brown hair and was wearing black pants, a black and gray long-sleeved zip-up sweatshirt and Nike sneakers. He covered his face with black sunglasses and a red bandana.

‘Suspect two’ was wearing black shorts with a possible burnt orange hoodie sweatshirt and white sneakers with black sunglasses.

‘Suspect three’ had a thin build and was wearing blue jeans with a black half zip-up long sleeve sweatshirt, black sneakers, a black fedora style hat, red gloves, and black sunglasses. He was carrying a light blue backpack, possibly a JanSport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police detectives at 817-392-4697.