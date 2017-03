- A unique autonomous shuttle service is coming to Arlington.

The year-long program will involve a driverless vehicle that will take up to 12 people to various locations throughout the city’s entertainment district. That’s the area around Six Flags, Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium.

Arlington leaders said the shuttles will not go faster than 20 miles per hour and there will be a person on board ready to take the wheel if necessary.

The service is expected to begin in two months.

