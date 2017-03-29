Rockwall homes destroyed by overnight storms

- Several homes were heavily damaged and at least one person was hurt in Rockwall because of the overnight storms.

The houses are in the Dalton Ranch neighborhood, which is near John King Boulevard and Dalton Road. Six or seven homes sustained major damage and many others were affected.

Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt said one person was hurt and taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

“You can see with the damage that you have behind me here how substantial that is with someone waking up at 3:30 a.m. and that kind of thing only to have one person injured,” the mayor said.

Video from SKY 4 showed homes with their roofs and walls torn off. One home appeared to be leaning. Surveillance video from another neighbor shows the debris flying around his driveway.

Residents said they are still in shock and aren’t sure what to make of it all.

“This wall on this side over here had tons of nail pops because the amount of pressure from the wind or whatever it was pushed everything in and of course it pushed all those nails out. So you can see where all the nails are in the wall now,” said Jerry Harwood, who lives in the neighborhood.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said he suspects the damage was caused by straight-line winds with gusts of up to 80 mph. The National Weather Service will be in the area later to try to confirm that.