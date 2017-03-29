Overnight storms bring power outages, significant wind damage

- The severe weather threat is over, but many North Texans are waking up without power and serious wind damage.

The overnight storms brought some light hail and a lot of rain, lightning and wind. The winds were so strong in Rockwall that they tore the roof and walls off at least five homes in the Dalton Ranch neighborhood. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

FOX 4’s Shannon Murray has been driving around Tarrant County. She’s seen trampolines on their sides, awnings on top of cars, trees toppled and fences on the ground. Portable buildings were scattered across the parking lot outside the Home Depot in Keller.

FOX 4 viewer Adam Gonzalez submitted a photo of a tree limb that fell through his roof in Arlington. It ended up dangling just feet away from a bed.

The gusts of up to 70 miles per hour also brought down power lines across the Metroplex.

Oncor estimates there are more than 118,000 customers without power in Tarrant County. More than 45,000 people in Dallas are in the dark and there are additional outages in Denton, Collin, Rockwall and Johnson counties.

Downed power lines on Hwy. 377 in Keller and on Interstate 20 at Mountain Creek Parkway in Grand Prairie will likely mean closures all morning as crews work to repair the poles and lines.

An 18-wheeler rolled over and shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35-E in Denton. The accident happened just south of Loop 288 and will likely affect the area for a while.

