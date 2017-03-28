DNA technology used for new suspect image in Grand Prairie cold case News DNA technology used for new suspect image in Grand Prairie cold case The Grand Prairie police department is hoping new DNA technology can help solve a murder case from 2008.

The Grand Prairie police department is hoping new DNA technology can help solve a murder case from 2008.

Dallas County probation officer Raymond Hernandez was found dead at his home in Grand Prairie that was on fire. His body had multiple stab wounds.

Officials announced a partnership with Virginia company Parabon on Tuesday to generate a new lead. DNA evidence taken from the crime scene was sent to Parabon's lab to create a realistic looking photo of what the suspect would look like today.

"This composite does help. It does shed light. It does make it where we can solve this. This can come to a close. But we need help from the public. We need help from the people to come together for this. I just hope that will help,” said John Allen, the victim’s nephew.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Grand Prairie is the first police department in the state to use this new type of DNA technology.