2 hurt in robbery, shooting at Fort Worth home

- Fort Worth police are looking for a robbery suspect who shot two people in their home Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of Cool Springs Road, which is near Old Weatherford Road.

Police said a man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the stomach. Both were taken to the hospital, but the man is not expected to survive.

The gunman reportedly took a light blue Kia Sorento with the Texas license plate HWM4891 from the victims. Officers are now searching for that vehicle.

Police said they don’t yet know if this was a random or targeted attack.