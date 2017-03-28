SWAT officers surround Arlington home after man allegedly shoots father

- Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot his father in an Arlington home Tuesday morning.

Arlington police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue, near Collins Street.

The victim told officers he ran to a neighbor’s house for help after his 21-year-old son shot him multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

SWAT officers are now gathered around the home, trying to determine if the suspect is still inside. They believe he is, but they have not yet made contact with him.

Police did not elaborate on the motive for the shooting, just called it a domestic disturbance.