Good Samaritan killed in DNT crash

- A driver who stopped to help someone else after a crash on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco was killed.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the northbound side of the tollway near Highway 121. State troopers said a black Kia SUV hit a wall and the driver of a black Land Rover SUV stopped to help.

That person stepped out of the SUV and was hit and killed by a Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver of the Camaro and the driver of the Kia SUV were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers said the fatal accident is still under investigation.