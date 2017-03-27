Former Judge Jim Foster testifies at Price corruption trial

Former Dallas County Judge Jim Foster took the stand Monday in the John Wiley Price corruption trial and told jurors Price threatened to hit him.

Foster now lives in Florida, but testified that in 2007, right after a vote to move forward with a foreign trade zone in southern Dallas, Price threatened him and he was afraid enough that he recessed court and left the chamber.

Foster said in court, "Price put a clinched fist to my head and said, you sorry S.O.B., I should lay you over."

Price attorney Shirley Baccus Lobel challenged Foster and made him say on the record that Price never actually touched him.

The government was trying to show how Price was using his post on the court as a bully pulpit to get his way. In that case, he was allegedly trying to help Kathy Nealy. She was a consultant for Ross Perot’s company Hillwood that had land in DeSoto and wanted to be in a foreign trade zone.

After testifying foster would only say, “It’s a sad day for the taxpayers in this city and this county and I’ll be happy to talk in great detail once the verdict has been rendered in this trial

Commissioner Mike Cantrell completed his testimony with prosecutor Walt Junker, who asked him “When you retire, will you be leaving with almost $950,000 in cash, cars and land?"

Cantrell simply replied, "No sir."

After his testimony, Cantrell said he was ready to carry on with the business of Dallas County.

“We have a court system and everybody has their day in court and whatever the testimony is and we move forward,” Cantrell said.