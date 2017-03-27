Free McDonald's breakfast for North Texas teachers, students before STAAR tests

McDonald’s wants to make sure kids have something to eat before they take some big tests on Tuesday.

North Texas McDonald’s will have free breakfast for 3rd – 8th grade students and their teachers on March 28 from 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m before students take STAAR tests.

The students and teachers can choose from Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, Apple Slices and either 1 percent low-fat milk or Minute Maid Apple Juice to drink.

Teachers can present a district or school ID badge to get their free breakfast.

Studies have shown that students who eat breakfast do better on test days than students who do not have something to eat.

McDonald’s said it has served more than 100,000 students and teachers with the breakfast program on STAAR testing days.

For more information: https://twitter.com/McD_NorthTexas