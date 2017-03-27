Defendant won't testify in butt injection murder trial

- The woman accused of murdering another woman during an illegal butt injection procedure will not testify in her own defense.

The prosecution rested and the defense began its case Monday morning. The judge placed Denise Ross under oath outside the jury’s presence. She declined to testify.

Ross is on trial for the death of 34-year-old Wykesha Reid in 2015. Last week prosecutors said Ross and co-defendant Jimmy “Alicia” Clarke left Reid to die at a Depp Ellum warehouse after injecting industrial-grade silicone into her backside to enhance it.

On Monday a medical examiner explained to the jurors how the foreign substance affected Reid’s body.

Later a witness for the defense said he saw Clarke exiting the passenger side of the victim’s truck on the night in question.

Clarke’s trial is set for a later date.