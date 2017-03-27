Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested News Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin arrested Former Texas Christian University football star Trevone Boykin was among two people arrested after a car crashed into an Uptown Dallas bar and injured five people.

Boykin was a passenger in the car that hit Sidebar Bar around 2 a.m. Monday. A woman who was in the driver’s seat was arrested on a charge of suspicion of DUI.

Four people on the crowded sidewalk were hit by the car and a bartender inside the club was injured as the car pushed through the front wall. Three of them were taken to the hospital, but none have life-threatening injuries.

Boykin was the starting quarterback for TCU in 2014 and 2015. He led the Horned Frogs to a No. 3 ranking and Peach Bowl victory during his junior year. But he was arrested for hitting an officer during a bar fight two days before the Alamo Bowl the following year.

He served as the backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

He is now at the Dallas County jail facing drug and public intoxication charges. Police plan to notify the NFL of his arrest.