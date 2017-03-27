Large hail pounds parts of North Texas [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FOX 4 viewer Jared Hunt submitted this photo of baseball-sized hail that fell just south of Denton Sunday night. News Large hail pounds parts of North Texas Many North Texans will spend the day cleaning up after strong winds and hail cause major damage.

- Many North Texans will spend the day cleaning up after strong winds and hail cause major damage.

The huge hailstones pounded homes and windshields in parts of Collin and Denton counties Sunday night, including the windshield on a FOX 4 photographer’s truck.

Hail damage has taken most of Little Elm ISD’s school buses out of commission. A total of 35 of the district’s 48 buses were damaged by the storms.

The district will borrow buses from neighboring districts to get kids to school Monday morning. They will run two and a half hours later than usual.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage in the Denton County city of Justin to determine if it was caused by a tornado.

One viewer shared images of his backyard. A pergola toppled because of the strong winds.