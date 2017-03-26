An Arlington H.S. baseball player killed in single-car crash News An Arlington H.S. baseball player killed in single-car crash Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Arlington High School Athletic Center to remember a player who died in a single-car crash. Arlington Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday as he was driving east on California Lane. Police say, for an unknown reason, his car crossed into the westbound lanes, then drove off the road and hit a tree. Wilkes' mother, Tracy, posted to Facebook to tell friends her son had entered heaven -- "I know our hearts are breaking! But my God is bigger t

- Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Arlington High School Athletic Center to remember a player who died in a single-car crash.



Arlington Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday as he was driving east on California Lane.



Police say, for an unknown reason, his car crossed into the westbound lanes, then drove off the road and hit a tree.



Wilkes' mother, Tracy, posted to Facebook to tell friends her son had entered heaven -- "I know our hearts are breaking! But my God is bigger than this! ... He loved life and God even more! So go to church and celebrate!"



18-year-old Clayton Winkles wore number 11, but Arlington High School Baseball Coach David Nix will tell you Winkles was his number one pitcher.



"A leader. Kids look up to him. Loved the game of baseball. His smile just brightened the room when he came in. "



"He loved fiercely. He forgave quickly. He had a passion for life," said Wilkes' Young Life leader, Walker Johnson, who remembers fondly a barbeque tour he took Winkles and a group of guys on.



"We wore a white t-shirt that said, ''This is my napkin.' And we weren't allowed to use utensils and we wiped all the barbeque sauce."



Counselors will be at Arlington H. S. Monday for students who might need them.

