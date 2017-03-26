Four injured in shootings and stabbing in Commerce TX

At least three people were shot and one was stabbed in Commerce, about 100 miles north east of Dallas Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4:00 a.m. at 428 Martin Luther King Dr. in Commerce, Texas.

Several rounds of shots were fired and one person was taken to Hunt Community Hospital with a stab wound to his arm, Commerce police said.

One gunshot victim was driven to a local hospital by a private vehicle. Another victim was taken by ambulance and a third was airlifted to a Dallas hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Commerce Police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903 - 886-1139 or Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.