Amputees practice speed and skill in Arlington News Amputees practice speed and skill in Arlington

To say 12-year-old Elias Brown is into sports would be an understatement.



“I play wheelchair basketball, standup basketball, I play football and I used to play soccer.”



Born Ethiopia with a leg disability, Elias had his leg amputated after an American family adopted him in 2006.



“I don't remember much from when I was that young, but all I know is I'm awesome now!” said Elias.



He spent Saturday on the UT Arlington intramural fields at the Ossur Running and Mobility clinic, put on by the Challenged Athletes Foundation.



“It makes you work harder, you know? So you can keep up with the other people,” said Elias.



Some of the amputees are learning to walk again, others fine-tuning their speed.

Travis Ricks has been an amputee for 14 years. He started out attending the clinics, now he helps put them on across the country.



“I was a jock, when I lost my leg and got cancer. I didn't think that was an option for me anymore,” said Ricks, ”This organization showed me that wasn't true. That I could be an athlete again, I could achieve anything I wanted to be.”



The organization surprised Elias on Saturday, with a new, more advanced knee.



“I’m glad to have it, you know? I mean not everyone gets one of these,” he said.



Elias focused on improving his soccer skills over the weekend, but says he also has long-term goals in mind.



“I’m planning on going to Texas State for wheelchair basketball or UTA,” he said, “I’m thinking if they will let me in I want to try the NBA.”