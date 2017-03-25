Pro-Trump rallies held in Fort Worth and across the country News Pro-Trump rallies held in Fort Worth and across the country President Donald Trump suffered a major defeat on his first legislative promise to get a new health care plan in place. Despite the loss, Trump supporters showed up for rallies in 40 cities spread across 34 states.

Unlike other cities, there were no clashes with counter-protesters at the rally in Fort Worth. People there carried on his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, marching to a Police and Fire memorial at Trinity Park. Organizers say the rally is meant to show support for President Trump and his administration, as well as first responders, active military and veterans.

The failure of the GOP bill was front-of-mind during the rally. One Trump supporter tells FOX 4 while he supports the president, he does not support his health care plan.



"I actually did not agree with that health care bill. You know, to me it was Obamacare-lite and of course the Republicans didn't vote for it because it was core elements from Obamacare,” said Christopher Fimbrez.



Pauline Grossman says she drove from San Antonio to Fort Worth to attend the rally.

"The people that are on the Obamacare healthcare plan do not have the healthcare that they need."