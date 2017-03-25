UPDATE: Gunman suspected of killing 1 on Vegas Strip in custody

Las Vegas Police say they have arrested the gunman behind a fatal shooting on the Strip who barricaded himself inside a bus.

Police are not releasing any information about the suspect but say he surrendered peacefully and no shots were fired by police.

The shooting attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard.



The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino, and lasted for several hours.



University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.



She said one died and the other was in fair condition.



Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.