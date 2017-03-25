News

Person killed in rollover crash on I-35 in Dallas

One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident in Northwest Dallas. Police say the deadly crash happened on southbound I-35E near the Walnut Hill exit. Investigators say the deceased driver sideswiped another vehicle causing his own vehicle to flip and roll over. Police say the driver who was struck stayed on the scene. The accident investigation, for a time, caused the closure of the southbound Walnut Hill exit ramp.

