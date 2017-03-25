Trump administration orders tougher visa screening News Trump administration orders tougher visa screening Some international travelers applying for United States visas will soon face tougher screening. The Trump administration is fine-tuning additional security measures for the process. The new guidelines will include mandatory checks of social media. The increased scrutiny is directed toward travelers from territories where militant groups have connections. U.S. visa applicants from most European countries and those, such as Japan, with long-standing ties to the U.S. will not have to undergo th

Some international travelers applying for United States visas will soon face tougher screening. The Trump administration is fine-tuning additional security measures for the process. The new guidelines will include mandatory checks of social media. The increased scrutiny is directed toward travelers from territories where militant groups have connections. U.S. visa applicants from most European countries and those, such as Japan, with long-standing ties to the U.S. will not have to undergo the extreme vetting process.