3 people custody after school break-in

Three juveniles were taken into police custody after an overnight burglary at a Dallas high school. Investigators say an alarm went off at W. H. Adamson High School Saturday around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the campus in the city's Bishop Arts District, investigators say, they saw five suspects running from the scene. The officers caught up with three juveniles and detained them for questioning. Police say damage throughout the campus includes a broken window and vandalism inside the building. They also say several items had been stolen from the school.