North Texas man arrested as part of terrorism investigation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption France reels as Bastille Day attack leaves 84 dead in Nice News North Texas man arrested as part of terrorism investigation A terrorism investigation has landed a North Texas man in federal custody and he now faces six counts of making false statements to the FBI.

A terrorism investigation has landed a North Texas man in federal custody and he now faces six counts of making false statements to the FBI.

Azzam Mohamad Rahim was arrested before boarding a flight to Jordan at DFW Airport on March 5. The Richardson man was questioned about social media comments supporting ISIS and calls for violence and terrorist activity.

In January the FBI executed a search warrant on a social media app that allows voice and written content. The government said ISIS supporters were using the technology to communicate and that led agents to Rahim.

The government said Rahim "knowingly and willingly made a false statement about ...an offense involving international or domestic terrorism” and Rahim used social media supporting ISIS "to solicit violence, support ISIS, praise ISIS' violent activities.”

When a truck plowed through crowds celebrating Bastille Day July 26, the FBI said Rahim praised the violent act on social media.

Two weeks before a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in turkey, the government says Rahim called for "brothers" in Turkey to act as lone wolves and attack the Turkish government, tourist locations and nightclubs. After the event, Rahim returned to social media praising the mission that ISIS claimed responsibility for.

Rahim's attorney said in a written statement, "Allegations such as those made against Mr. Rahim can cause people to jump to conclusions. However, it is critical to remember that, as a citizen of this country, Mr. Rahim enjoys many constitutional rights, one of which being the presumption of absolute innocence."