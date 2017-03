Strong winds cause damage in Carrollton News Strong winds cause damage in Carrollton Strong winds Thursday night left behind some damage at a gas station in Carrollton.

- Strong winds Thursday night left behind some damage at a gas station in Carrollton.

The Easy Trip convenience store is still open, but the pumps are shut down and roped off because of the damage.

Luckily no one was pumping gas when the winds picked up around 8 p.m. and brought down a metal awning. If someone had been filling up at the time they could have been seriously hurt.

The wind gusts will continue on Friday, but are not expected to be as bad as Thursday night.