Police still looking for driver who killed 8-year-old Fort Worth girl News Police still looking for driver who killed 8-year-old Fort Worth girl The friends and family of an 8-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run in Fort Worth last week remembered her Thursday.

The group gathered in the spot where Aja Hill was hit by a car while enjoying her spring break. The first grader at Atwood McDonald Elementary was riding her scooter just a few doors down from her home on Barron Lane when it happened.

Fort Worth police said a black Dodge Charger drove into her, knocked her off her scooter and tossed her several yards. The driver never stopped.

Her grandfather called on the person responsible for her death to surrender.

“I don’t have no hard feelings for this young man. God bless him and God keep him because I don’t know his background. But whatever his background is he should be a man and come forward,” Bobby Lewis said.

Police are still searching for a 22-year-old man wanted for questioning. Aja’s mother is also asking the city to install speed bumps in the neighborhood.

Atwood McDonald Elementary will honor Aja next week.