2 killed in Mount Pleasant High School bus crash

- Two people are dead after an accident involving a school bus, an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.

It happened late Thursday night on Highway 271 near the town of Talco, which is about 125 miles northeast of Dallas.

The Mount Pleasant High School bus was carrying the boys’ track team home from a meet. It was hit by an 18-wheeler and rolled.

The truck then hit a car driven by an assistant coach. Both of those drivers were killed. Their identities have not yet been released

Three other adults and 17 students were hurt. They were taken to several nearby hospitals. At least one adult – the coach driving the bus – needed surgery.

The girls’ team was on another bus several miles behind, but they were not involved in the accident.

The school is expected to have counselors on hand Friday to help grieving students and staff.