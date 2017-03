News

Crews battle high winds to extinguish apartment fire in Irving

Crews stopped a fire from spreading to another apartment building in Irving despite high winds. The fire started just before midnight at The Crossing Apartments in the 2600 block of West Walnut Hill Lane. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 12:30 this morning, but one building was destroyed. No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross of North Texas is now helping the 32 residents from the 13 apartments now displaced by the fire.