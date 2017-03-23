Garland PD seeks man who robbed restaurant, assaulted workers

- Garland police are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant and sexually assaulted two employees late Wednesday night.

Police say the employees were cleaning a restaurant in the 1200 block of Northwest Highway near Saturn Road around 11 p.m. when they were confronted by a man with a gun.

The man cleaned out the register and assaulted both victims, police say.

Garland police released video from a related robbery, and they believe it was the same man.

Both victims were treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or this suspect to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.