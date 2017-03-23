Hippos back at Dallas Zoo for first time in 16 years

One of the world's largest land mammals is back at the Dallas Zoo for the first time in 16 years.

The male and female hippos from zoos in Albuquerque and Los Angeles are the first to take up residence at the new $14 million Simmons Hippo Outpost. The male is named Adhama and female is called Boipelo.

The Dallas Zoo said it is giving the hippos some private time to adjust to their new lives before introducing them to the public.

"Over the next 30 days while the hippos are in quarantine, our keepers, veterinary staff and nutritionists will keep a close eye on them to ensure they continue to do well," said Harrison Edell, vice president of Animal Operations and Welfare at the Dallas Zoo. "For now they're living in separate halves of the new barn, but because of its open design, they've already 'met' each other through the fences and are getting along well."

The two were matched up on a breeding recommendation made through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

The hippo outpost is set to open sometime in April.