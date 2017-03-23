Police seek driver who injured Fort Worth teen News Police seek driver who injured Fort Worth teen Fort Worth police believe they know what type of vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 16-year-old Timber Creek High School student.

Aaron Lancaster was struck Sunday night while crossing Alta Vista Road in a well-marked crosswalk. He was on his way home after a practicing for a UIL theater competition.

Police think the vehicle that hit him was a light-colored van, similar to a Toyota Sienna. It was likely made between 2004 and 2006. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling at a high speed.

Lancaster is still in the hospital and has a long road to recovery. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/fundsforaaron.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should call the Fort Worth Police Department.