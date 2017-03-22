Eyelash technician testifies about butt injection clinic at trial

An eyelash technician described some unusual events at the shop the day a woman died of a botched butt injection procedure.

Denise 'We We' Ross is on trial and accused of murder, practicing medicine without a license and causing the death of Wykesha Reid, 34.

Prosecutors say Reid went to the Deep Ellum location in Feb. 2015, her fourth time to receive the injections to her buttocks from Ross.

Deshonte Robinson earns a living doing eyelash extensions and worked at that Deep Ellum shop. She said Ross and Jimmy 'Alicia' Clark did injections in a private room.

On the day of Reid's procedure, Ross told Robinson and her client to leave because there were complaints of loud music. Robinson left and thought Ross' behavior was unusual.

“I called her the next day and I asked her if everything was okay at the shop. She said everything is ok, but don't go back up there. Then she said a lady had seizure. I was like, ‘Is the lady okay?’ She was like, I don’t know I wasn't there,” Robinson said.

Other witnesses Wednesday included a police detective and a forensics expert.

The defense has said Ross never intentionally killed anyone and that Reid's death was a tragic accident.