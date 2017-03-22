Police warn Arlington parents about child stalker News Police warn Arlington parents about child stalker Police are looking for a man who inappropriately touched at least one young girl in east Arlington.

It happened in January outside an apartment complex on Springcrest Drive near Arkansas Lane. A child under the age of 10 said a man touched her inappropriately through her clothes while she was playing in the courtyard.

Police said they are looking for a white male between the ages of 50 and 60 years old with short white hair, a beard and a mustache. He has a birthmark or mole on the side of his face and drives a green van.

There was a second incident that involved inappropriate comments and photos in January. Then earlier this month police said the same man followed a group of children, took photos and made lewd comments in an area near Park Row Drive, which is east of Highway 360.

“I think it’s disgusting. I have 10 grandchildren and when they come here, even when the weather is beautiful, I go outside with them or I don’t let them go outside,” said Sheila Brown, who lives in the area.

Arlington police said when the man is caught he will face indecency with a child charges.