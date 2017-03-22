Body found on PGBT service road in Rowlett

- Police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead alongside the President George Bush Turnpike in Rowlett early Wednesday morning.

Someone reported finding his body around 1 a.m. in the middle of the northbound service road near Merritt Road around 1 a.m.

Police said he had obvious head injuries. The medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

The police department is investigating and still trying to identify the man. He’s described as a Hispanic male who is between 20 and 30 years old. He had a medium build, appeared to be between 5’5” – 5’9” tall and was wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200.