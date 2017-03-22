Search for missing retired Dallas firefighter resumes News Search for missing retired Dallas firefighter resumes Searchers will be out again Wednesday looking for a missing retired Dallas firefighter.

- Searchers will be out again Wednesday looking for a missing retired Dallas firefighter.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Michael Chambers was last seen on surveillance video leaving Walmart near his home in Quinlan, which is about 40 miles east of Dallas.

The Hunt County sheriff said the search is based on new information. Teams will be out beginning at 8:30 a.m. in an area that was previously not search.

Chambers’ family is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that can lead to his safe return.