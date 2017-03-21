Two arrested in Arlington after BB gun shooting spree News Two arrested in Arlington after BB gun shooting spree Two people were arrested after Arlington police say they shot several bystanders with a BB gun in the past two days.

Since Monday, seven people were targeted in the same general area, happening within a one-mile radius.

While Arlington police were investigating two shootings that took place near the Cliff Nelson Rec Center Tuesday afternoon, an officer patrolling the area was flagged down by a bicyclist who said he too had just been shot by someone in a dark green Honda Accord and pointed at the car.

The officer pulled over the Honda and found two BB guns and a taser inside the vehicle. He arrested two men who police say admitted to their involvement in the shootings.

The shooting spree was first reported to police Monday night by Flor Diaz. The 58-year-old Arlington resident said she was walking along Green Oaks Boulevard around 6 p.m. when she was shot in the left bicep. The BB is still lodged two inches deep into the muscle. Diaz says another BB hit her in the back but her bra strap prevented the bullet from going in.

“I just feel something really sharp in here,” she said. “I thought maybe it was a rock, but then right away was one in here. And then I saw a dark green car drive by with the right window I remember was down.”

Joan Smith says she was also shot by the suspects Tuesday afternoon. She said she was finishing up a walk when she was shot at least twice. One BB was lodged in her back and another one is in her buttocks. She was taken to the hospital to have the bullets removed.

A police spokesman says the two suspects are being charged with assault causing bodily injury. Their identities have not yet been released.

There were two other people in the car but have yet to be charged. Police say there could be more victims.