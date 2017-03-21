Defense: Butt injection death a 'tragic accident,' not murder

- Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a woman accused of performing illegal butt injections.

Denise “Wee-Wee” Ross and “Alicia” Jimmy Joe Clarke are accused of practicing medicine without a license and using common household products in their procedures.

Prosecutors said in 2015 they left 34-year-old Wykesha Reid to die at a Deep Ellum warehouse after injecting a mystery substance into her backside to enhance it.

During opening statements, prosecutors said Ross had a “lucrative, secretive business” and would charge $300 to $1,000 for injections. Sometimes she used industrial-grade silicone.

But defense attorney Heath Harris said Reid’s death was a tragic accident, not a murder. He told the jurors his client never claimed to practice medicine.

Reid’s daughter testified that she had gone to Ross three times before for butt injections. Kierra Reid said before when her mom had done it she’d leave with cotton balls superglued to the injection sites.

Jurors also heard a 911 call from the morning after Reid’s death. Clarke can be heard sobbing and telling a dispatcher that Reid felt sick after the procedure and wanted to stay to lie down. He found her dead the next morning.

Ross is on trial this week. Clarke’s trial is set for a later date.