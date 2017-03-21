Video shows suspects vandalizing Plano West Senior High News Video shows suspects vandalizing Plano West Senior High Police are looking for three young women seen on video spraying vulgar and racist graffiti on the walls of Plano West Senior High School.

- Police are looking for three young women seen on video spraying vulgar and racist graffiti on the walls of Plano West Senior High School.

The vandalism happened last month. Photos from SKY 4 and FOX 4 viewers showed messages on the walls and doors of the school. One referenced Plano East High School. Others included f-bombs, the n-word and vulgar drawings.

Plano police said a detective was assigned to the case, and it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

"When you are dealing with racial slurs, that is something that automatically comes up and is something we do look into to see if it does meet the criteria,” said Officer David Tilley. “Because of the dollar damage, it’s a serious offense either way. Clearly, they have crossed the line, causing this damage and potentially could be facing a state jail felony charge.”

So far the detective hasn’t had any luck identifying the three adult females seen in the surveillance video. Police are just now releasing it to the public in hopes that someone can help identify them.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 877-373-8477.