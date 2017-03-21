Dallas apartment fire displaces dozens News Dallas apartment fire displaces dozens Dozens of people were displaced Tuesday morning after a northeast Dallas apartment fire.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the Vickery Meadows area near Greenville and Fair Oaks avenues. When firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the top of a three-story building.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames, but not before nine units were damaged or destroyed.

About 25 people were displaced, including some children. The American Red Cross was called in to help them with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.