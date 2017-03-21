Uptown Dallas fatal hit-and-run suspects arrested

- Two people were arrested out of state in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a woman in Uptown Dallas, sources told FOX 4 News.

Rachel Spelman was hit while crossing Cedar Springs Road early Saturday morning. Friends believe she was heading home after a night out at the time.

The male driver who hit 23-year-old Spelman got out of the vehicle, looked at what happened and then took off. Police believe she was also hit by a second vehicle that didn’t stop.

Police were looking for a gray 2012 or 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a broken passenger-side headlight and damage to the front end.

Sources told FOX 4 the driver's relative called police with a tip. His car was located overnight at a hotel Oklahoma and both he and a woman were taking into custody.

Stay tuned to FOX 4 News for updates to this story.