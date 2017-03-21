Chase and standoff follow shooting at Lamborghini dealership

- Richardson police are in a standoff with a man who they say fired shots at officers early Tuesday morning.

It started around 3 a.m. with a burglary alarm at the Lamborghini dealership in Richardson. That’s where police said the man fired shots at them and then took off in an SUV.

Police chased him to McKinney, where he stopped. Officers surrounded him at Highways 75 and 380 and a standoff ensued.

Around 6 a.m., officers fired tear gas into the man’s SUV. But instead of surrendering, he took off going north on Hwy. 75 into Anna.

The suspect is currently stopped on the side of Hwy. 75 near the Anna and Val Alstyne border. Officers are using a PA system to try to convince him to surrender.

The highway is shut down in both directions because of the police activity.