- Grand Prairie police released a sketch showing one of the two men who tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was walking home from her bus stop near the 2500 block of Nottingham Place Monday afternoon when the driver told the passenger to grab her.

She managed to scratch one suspect's left cheek with her class ring and broke free.

The men were in a four-door Honda Sedan with a faded red hood and khaki interior.