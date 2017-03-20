Frisco middle school teacher battling inoperable brain tumor

- A Frisco ISD middle school teacher is receiving a mountain of support from his school family and his family at home as he fights against an inoperable brain tumor.

Noah Amland has been a teacher for 26-years. It’s a career that he's passionate about.

Late last year, Amland started having some trouble seeing and writing. But it was when he couldn’t remember how to turn on his computer that he knew something was terribly wrong.

Last month, the 51-year old history teacher was found by the principal outside his classroom disoriented. Amland was sent to the emergency room. His fiancé rushed from work to be by his side.

A biopsy revealed Amland had an inoperable, malignant brain tumor the size of a baseball called a glioblastoma. It’s affecting his motor skills.

Less than a month later, the father of twin 16-year-old boys is on medical leave and relying on his fiancée, Holly Sternstrom, to be his head cheerleader.

Beginning Wednesday, Amland will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatments five times per week for six weeks.

“I try to keep a positive outlook but, it’s hard sometimes,” he said. “It’s really hard.”

The goal is to shrink the tumor before it spreads or grows larger so the couple can move on to the next chapter in their lives — marriage.

“Maybe we’re going to be sitting on the porch with the grandkids talking about ‘Remember that time you had that brain tumor?’” Sternstrom said. “So positivity is all you can do. One day at a time and give it up to God.”

If the chemoradiation doesn’t work they’ll have to look into their options. Amland can’t go back to work until at least September so his fiancé has set up a fundraising page.

